Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a wave of class actions last week in New Jersey District Court. Ten new class actions were surfaced by the platform, nearly triple the usual weekly average. The claims vary: body camera and Taser manufacturer Axon Enterprise was hit with an antitrust suit over claims that its acquisition of competitor VieVu caused prices to skyrocket. Meanwhile, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson and other companies are getting slammed with claims that over-the-counter cold and flu medications don't work, and Caesars Entertainment was hit with another pair of data breach class actions over a Sept. 2023 cyberattack.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 19, 2023, 12:51 PM

nature of claim: /