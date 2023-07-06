New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Apria Healthcare Group LLC, an Owens & Minor subsidiary, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Morgan & Morgan and McShane & Brady, pursues claims against the defendant for failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 individuals' personally identifiable and health information vulnerable to multiple cyberattacks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01187, B.B. v. Apria Healthcare Group, LLC.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 6:28 PM

