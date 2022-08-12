New Suit - Trademark

Wolf Greenfield & Sacks and Rabin & Berdo filed a trademark lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of cryptocurrency company BB Trade Estonia OU, which rebranded itself as 'Zonda' in 2021. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of the 'Zonda' mark for crypto services does not infringe on the defendants' use of the 'Zonda' mark for real estate and housing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06895, BB Trade Estonia OU v. Meyers Research LLC et al.

Cryptocurrency

August 12, 2022, 7:37 PM