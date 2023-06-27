New Suit - Contract

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of B&B Prospector Properties. The suit, which centers on alleged fraudulent transfers, pursues claims against Jos Daniel and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00416, B&B Prospector Properties v. Daniel et al.

Utah

June 27, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

B&B Prospector Properties

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Abcd Corporation

Aeviternal Int'l Inc

Belvita Int'l Inc

Biolins Ltd

Buff

Elevated Artisans LLC

Energetic Interactions Enterprises Group

Green Inspired Int'l Inc

Green Lives Int'l Inc

Green Lives Ltd

Jos Daniel

Malibu Cliffside LLC

Novussea

Rinnovare Ltd

Viaten LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract