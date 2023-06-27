New Suit - Contract

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of B&B Prospector Properties. The suit, which centers on alleged fraudulent transfers, pursues claims against Jos Daniel and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00416, B&B Prospector Properties v. Daniel et al.

Utah

June 27, 2023, 4:53 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract