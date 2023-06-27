New Suit - Contract
Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of B&B Prospector Properties. The suit, which centers on alleged fraudulent transfers, pursues claims against Jos Daniel and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00416, B&B Prospector Properties v. Daniel et al.
Utah
June 27, 2023, 4:53 PM
Plaintiffs
- B&B Prospector Properties
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Abcd Corporation
- Aeviternal Int'l Inc
- Belvita Int'l Inc
- Biolins Ltd
- Buff
- Elevated Artisans LLC
- Energetic Interactions Enterprises Group
- Green Inspired Int'l Inc
- Green Lives Int'l Inc
- Green Lives Ltd
- Jos Daniel
- Malibu Cliffside LLC
- Novussea
- Rinnovare Ltd
- Viaten LLC
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract