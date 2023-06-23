Removed To Federal Court

Brown, Brown & Associates Architects and Kimley-Horn and Associates on Friday removed a professional malpractice lawsuit to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Slates Harwell LP on behalf of BB Property Group LLC, accuses the defendants of creating ‘unconstructable’ architectural designs and failing to properly manage the construction of the plaintiff’s facility. The defendants are represented by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons. The case is 4:23-cv-00588, B&B Property Group, LLC d/b/a BB Property Group LLC v. Brown, Brown & Associates Architects, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 23, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

B&B Property Group, LLC d/b/a BB Property Group LLC

defendants

Brown, Brown & Associates Architects, Inc.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims