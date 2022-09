New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of BB Global Supplies Chain. The suit seeks damages from logistics company All-Ways Forwarding International based on spoiled shipments of garlic and rice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-12103, BB Global Supplies Chain LLC v. All-Ways Forwarding International Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2022, 1:05 PM