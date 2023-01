Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Leverty & Associates on behalf of video production company BB Films, which seeks coverage for lost electronic data under a business owners policy. The case is 2:23-cv-00109, BB Films v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 3:52 PM