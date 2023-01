New Suit - Employment

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by the Sharp Firm on behalf of Ali Bazzi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10097, Bazzi v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

January 12, 2023, 1:38 PM