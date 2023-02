New Suit - Employment

The City of Dearborn Heights and its police department were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a former police officer who contends he experienced harassment and discrimination on the basis of his race, religion and national origin that resulted in his termination. The case is 2:23-cv-10466, Bazzi v. Dearborn Heights Police Department et al.

Government

February 24, 2023, 11:59 AM