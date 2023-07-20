Who Got The Work

Francesca E. Brody and Deborah Sands of Sidley Austin have stepped in to defend NovoCure Limited and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 19 in New York Southern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of making misleading statements in relation to the company's 'Lunar' study in order to prop up investor expectations and share price. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-05146, Bazzelle, Sr. v. NovoCure Limited et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 20, 2023, 1:30 PM

