Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies LLC and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 778 to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Meyers Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, who alleges that he was terminated for requesting a religious exemption to Honeywell’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00283, Bazuaye v. International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 778 et al.

April 27, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Bazuaye

defendants

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, LLC

International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 778

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination