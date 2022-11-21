Who Got The Work

Karimah J. Lamar of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Greyhound Lines Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed Oct. 6 in California Southern District Court by Ben Travis Law and Hewgill, Cobb & Lockard on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as drivers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino, is 3:22-cv-01520, Bazabal et al v. Greyhound Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 6:30 AM