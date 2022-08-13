New Suit

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher sued the Kingdom of Spain Friday in District of Columbia District Court to enforce a 22 million euro arbitration award on behalf of BayWa r.e. AG, a Munich-based renewable energy developer. The petition centers on a 2021 decision issued by a tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordering Spain to compensate BayWa for the government's reversal and recoupment of economic incentives related to renewable energy investments. The case is 1:22-cv-02403, Baywa R.E. AG v. Kingdom Of Spain.

Renewable Energy

August 13, 2022, 2:33 PM