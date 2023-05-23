New Suit

Bayside Wellness Physical Therapy and Naon Physical Therapy sued Double Why Design, Gabriel & Moroff and other defendants for fraud and breach of contract on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sobol Han & Cannon, accuses the defendants of diverting funds obtained through no-fault insurance arbitrations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03842, Bayside Wellness Physical Therapy PC et al. v. Double Why Design Inc. et al.

Legal Services

May 23, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Bayside Wellness Physical Therapy, PC

Naon Physical Therapy P.C.

Plaintiffs

Cullen and Dykman

defendants

ABC Corporation (1-10)

Barbra Joanne Mangibin

Double Why Design, Inc.

Gabriel & Moroff, P.C.

Jane Does (1-10)

John Does (1-10)

Young Jun Youn

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims