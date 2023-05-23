Bayside Wellness Physical Therapy and Naon Physical Therapy sued Double Why Design, Gabriel & Moroff and other defendants for fraud and breach of contract on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sobol Han & Cannon, accuses the defendants of diverting funds obtained through no-fault insurance arbitrations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03842, Bayside Wellness Physical Therapy PC et al. v. Double Why Design Inc. et al.
Legal Services
May 23, 2023, 7:10 PM