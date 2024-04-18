Who Got The Work

Kelly L. McNamee of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps. in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The action, filed March 22 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Glenn J. Wurzel on behalf of Bayside Community Ambulance Corps., accuses the defendant of using a domain name, www.baysidevac.com, that is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Bayside Volunteer Ambulance Corps' mark in order to divert business away from the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo, is 1:24-cv-02114, Bayside Community Ambulance Corps., Inc. v. Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 18, 2024, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Bayside Community Ambulance Corps., Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Glenn J. Wurzel

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims