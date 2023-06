New Suit

Anderson Kill filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Bayshore Recycling Corp. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, targets Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. and NFP Property & Casualty Services Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03047, Bayshore Recycling Corporation v. Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Property & Casualty

June 02, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Bayshore Recycling Corporation

Anderson Kill

defendants

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract