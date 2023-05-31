Amazon.com was hit with a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada District Court in connection with Amazon Brand Registry, a platform which allows users to register intellectual property in order to protect it from counterfeiters. The lawsuit was brought by Bayramoglu Law Offices on behalf of Nazly Aileen Bayramoglu, an attorney who processes trademark applications who contends that she has been falsely accused by Amazon of being associated with a sanctioned mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00855, Bayramoglu v. Amazon.com, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
May 31, 2023, 8:15 PM