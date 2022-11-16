Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Entergy, a utilities company operating in the southern region of the United States, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action claims Entergy is wrongfully storing trucks on the plaintiffs' property. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Vionne M. Douglas and Allain and Allain on behalf of Bayou Orthodontics Corporation and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-04541, Bayou Acquisitions, LLC et al v. Badger Daylighting Corp. et al.

Energy

November 16, 2022, 6:28 PM