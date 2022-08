Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and U.S. Bank to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gerard Uehlinger on behalf of Joyce Bayne. The case is 1:22-cv-02130, Bayne v. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 11:43 AM