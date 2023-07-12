New Suit - Contract

Connell Foley filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Baymont Franchise Systems Inc. The suit pursues claims that Narnarayandev LLC and other defendants breached a Baymont hotel franchise agreement by failing to pay damages to the plaintiff for prematurely terminating the operation of their hotel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03728, Baymont Franchise Systems, Inc. v. Narnarayandev, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 12, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Baymont Franchise Systems, Inc.

Connell Foley

defendants

Jigneshkumar Chhanabhai Patel

Manjulaben N. Patel

Narnarayandev, LLC

Natwarbhai V. Patel

Rita Patel

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute