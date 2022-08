New Suit - Contract

Connell Foley filed a franchise lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Baymont Franchise Systems. The complaint pursues claims against J Bar Hotels and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05151, Baymont Franchise Systems, Inc. v. J Bar Hotels Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 22, 2022, 5:40 PM