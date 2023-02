New Suit - Contract

Connell Foley filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Baymont Franchise System Inc. The complaint brings claims against Janvi Sagar LLC, Nisha Patel and Pankaj Patel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00583, Baymont Franchise System, Inc. v. Janvi Sagar, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2023, 2:01 PM