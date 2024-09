Who Got The Work

FordHarrison partner Gregory Reilly has entered an appearance for RW Gate Company and other defendants in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed July 29 in New York Northern District Court by Harding Mazzotti on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne M. Nardacci, is 1:24-cv-00937, Baylor v. Ross Valve Manufacturing Company, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 13, 2024, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Khalid Baylor

Plaintiffs

Harding Mazzotti

Defendants

Ross Enterprises II, LLC

Ross Precision Manufacturing

Ross Valve Manufacturing Company, Inc.

RW Gate Company, Inc.

Troy Die Cutting

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination