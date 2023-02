New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court against Honda Motor, American Honda Motor and certain officers. The suit contends that the defendants overstated the quality, safety and effectiveness of the 'idle-stop' engine feature available in certain models of Honda and Acura vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00794, Baylor v. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. et al.