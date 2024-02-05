Bayers Monsanto Loses Federal Preemption Appeal Over Roundup...

Breaking News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Monday ruled against Bayer's Monsanto in the latest appeal over its pesticide Roundup. The decision found that the EPA's registration of Roundup did not carry the 'force of law' required to find federal law preempted claims by plaintiff John Carson that Monsanto failed to warn about Roundup's health risks. The ruling comes in the only case in which Monsanto won a federal preemption ruling, in 2020, from the district judge in Georgia.

Agriculture

February 05, 2024, 7:26 PM

nature of claim: /