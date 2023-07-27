Who Got The Work

Steven Seigel of Susman Godfrey has entered an appearance for Arigna Technology Ltd. in a pending patent dispute lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 28 in District of Columbia District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on behalf of BMW Group and BMW of North America, seeks a declaration of invalidity and non-infringement with regard to the plaintiff's '082 patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, is 1:23-cv-01190, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. et al v. Arigna Technology Limited.

Automotive

July 27, 2023, 7:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

BMW Of North America, LLC

Plaintiffs

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

defendants

Arigna Technology Limited

defendant counsels

Susman Godfrey

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims