New Suit - Patent

BMW Group and BMW of North America sued Arigna Technology Ltd. on Friday in District of Columbia District Court for declaratory judgment in a patent dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, contends that Arigna has sued BMW in the Eastern District of Texas based on infringement claims that were rejected by the International Trade Commission. The suit seeks a declaration of invalidity and non-infringement with regard to the plaintiff's '082 patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01190, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. et al v. Arigna Technology Limited.

Automotive

April 29, 2023, 2:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

BMW Of North America, LLC

Plaintiffs

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

defendants

Arigna Technology Limited

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims