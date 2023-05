Bayer Wins 7th Defense Verdict Over Monsantos Roundup Pestic...

Breaking News From Law.com

Bayer won its seventh jury verdict in a row on Tuesday over Monsanto's Roundup pesticide. A jury in Clayton, Missouri, near Monsanto's headquarters in St. Louis, deliberated about five hours before coming back with a defense verdict in a trial that began about a month ago. Bartlit Beck partners Kat Hacker and Mark Ouweleen represented Bayer, along with Christine Miller of Husch Blackwell. The plaintiff, Sharlean Gordon, was represented by Aimee Wagstaff and Fidelma Fitzpatrick.

May 24, 2023, 12:16 PM

