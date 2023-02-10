Bayer Takes Its Roundup Fight to Third Circuit | Law.com Rad...

Breaking News From Law.com

Despite losing prior appeals, Bayer petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to reverse a federal preemption ruling in a Roundup case out of Pennsylvania. Wednesday's petition brings Bayer's federal preemption defense, which is key to resolving thousands of Roundup lawsuits, to a new appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected Bayer's arguments, as did the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, although a rehearing petition is due Monday.

February 10, 2023, 7:00 AM