Bayer Scores 5th Consecutive Defense Verdict Over Monsantos ...

A Missouri jury gave Bayer its fifth consecutive defense verdict in a trial over Monsanto's Roundup pesticide. The verdict comes a month after trial began and in the first trial involving three plaintiffs: a woman from the Seattle area and two men living in Florida. Manuel Cachan of Proskauer Rose represented Bayer, and Gibbs Henderson, of Fears Nachawati, represented the plaintiffs. The trial is the first since Bayer unsuccessfully pursued Roundup appeals, including two before the U.S. Supreme Court.

California

September 01, 2022, 6:53 PM