German pharmaceutical company Bayer announced Wednesday morning it has appointed 20-year company veteran William Dodero as its general counsel for the United States, effective in January. Dodero currently is the company's global head of litigation. He will replace Scott Partridge, who led legal teams at Bayer and Monsanto, which the Bayer bought for $63 billion in 2018, during his 16-year career with the drug manufacturer.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2022, 8:00 AM