Who Got The Work

Armin Ghiam of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for America RX.Com Inc., Pavan Kumar Darisi and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 24 in New Jersey District Court by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Robinson Miller LLC on behalf of Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company. The complaint accuses the defendants of allegedly selling counterfeit or poor-quality Bayer products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:22-cv-05192, Bayer Healthcare LLC v. Darisi, Inc. et al.