New Suit - Trademark

Bayer Healthcare filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Robinson Miller LLC, targets Darisi Inc. and other allegedly unauthorized ecommerce retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit or poor-quality Bayer products. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05192, Bayer Healthcare LLC v. Darisi, Inc. et al.