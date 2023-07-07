New Suit - Contract

Bayer filed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aeropres Corp. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with a 2021 recall of Bayer's Lotrimin and Tinactin antifungal spray products due to benzene contamination. The suit alleges that contamination first occurred at a facility in Morris, Illinois, where Aeropres manufactured Propellant A-31, a product used in Bayer's antifungal sprays, and therefore Aeropres is liable for Bayer's lost profits and litigation expenses. The suit was filed by Shook Hardy & Bacon and Covington & Burling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04391, Bayer HealthCare LLC v. Aeropres Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 07, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

Aeropres Corporation

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects