New Suit - Patent

Monsanto Technology and Bayer CropScience filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court in connection with the use of 'Xtend' seed technology. The suit, filed by Thompson Coburn, accuses Robert O. Pierce Jr. of Wolf Bayou Farms of planting Xtend seeds that he had saved from a prior harvest in violation of the defendants' 'single-use' licensing system, which requires customers to buy seeds from authorized Bayer retailers and not repurpose them for subsequent planting. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Bayer CropScience LP et al v. Pierce.