New Suit - Patent

Monsanto and Bayer filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Brian G. Irions d/b/a Brian Irions Farms on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn, is part of a wave of cases accusing farmers of violating the plaintiffs' 'single-use' licensing system by planting Xtend seeds and harvesting the crop, then saving the seeds for subsequent growing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00083, Bayer CropScience LP et al. v. Irions et al.