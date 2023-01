New Suit - Patent

Monsanto and Bayer filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Greg Duffy d/b/a Duffy Farms on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn, is part of a wave of cases accusing farmers of violating the plaintiffs' 'single-use' licensing system by planting Xtend seeds and harvesting the crop, then saving the seeds for subsequent growing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00086, Bayer CropScience LP et al. v. Duffy.