New Suit - Consumer Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Terrell Marshall Law Group and Fitapelli & Schaffer, alleges that T-Mobile has failed to protect its customers from 'SIM swap' scams that enable third parties to gain access to customers' financial accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00271, Bayani v. T-Mobile USA Inc.

Telecommunications

February 27, 2023, 9:00 PM