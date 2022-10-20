New Suit - Copyright

McCarter & English filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Bayam Group Inc. d/b/a Bayam Jewelry, an online jewelry business. The suit pursues claims against ID Tech LLC d/b/a Frost NYC for initiating several DMCA takedown notices to non-party Shopify Inc., the parties e-commerce website host, alleging that content on the Bayam's website infringes upon certain purported copyrights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08910, Bayam Group, Inc. v. ID Tech LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 6:52 AM