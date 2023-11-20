Who Got The Work

Krysta K. Gumbiner and Brian J. Talcott of Dinsmore & Shohl have entered appearances for Kramer Corporation of GA. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Jenner & Block on behalf of Bay Valley Foods, a subsidiary of TreeHouse Foods. The suit seeks around $2 million in damages from defendants FFI Group and Kramer Corp. for allegedly selling metal-contaminated onions to the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-14524, Bay Valley Foods, LLC v. FFI Group, LLC and Kramer Corporation of Ga.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 20, 2023, 10:36 AM

