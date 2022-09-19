Who Got The Work

Losey PLLC and Snell & Wilmer have stepped in as defense counsel to Hearhere Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in Florida Southern District Court by Ticktin Law Group on behalf of Bay Drive Studios LLC, alleges infringement of three patents that describe methods for allowing users to pin audio recordings to specific geographic locations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 0:22-cv-61458, Bay Drive Studios, LLC v. Hearhere, Inc.

Florida

September 19, 2022, 9:24 AM