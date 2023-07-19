Removed To Federal Court

Hilton subsidiary Hampton Inns Management LLC and other defendants on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit to Maryland District Court. The complaint, filed by Freeman Associates on behalf of Bay Country Consumer Finance Inc., pursues claims that water leakage from the defendants’ property has damaged the plaintiff’s premises. The defendants are represented by Anderson, Coe & King. The case is 1:23-cv-01925, Bay Country Consumer Finance Inc. v. Hit Portfolio I Gbgl Owner LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 19, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Bay Country Consumer Finance Inc.

Plaintiffs

Freeman Associates, LLC

defendants

Hampton Inns Management LLC

Hit Portfolio I Gbgl Owner LLC

Hit Portfolio I Hil TRS LLC

defendant counsels

Anderson Coe King

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims