Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Merchants National Bonding and Pacific Financial to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for trucking services, was filed by the Davison Law Firm on behalf of collection agency Baxter Bailey & Associates. The case is 2:23-cv-02010, Baxter Bailey & Associates Inc. v. Merchants National Bonding Inc. et al.

Business Services

January 06, 2023, 8:02 PM