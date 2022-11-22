New Suit

Wiley Rein filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Dr. Timothy Baxter, former global medical director for opioid manufacturer Indivior. The complaint challenges the plaintiff's exclusion from federal and state healthcare programs for a period of five years after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for the charge of misbranding the opioid Suboxone. The plaintiff argues that his penalty exceeds statutory limits, as the crime was committed by a subordinate at the corporate office. The case is 1:22-cv-01336, Baxter.

Government

November 22, 2022, 6:17 PM