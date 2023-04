Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's over alleged disability-based employment discrimination to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Wall & London on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting a medical leave for a workplace-related injury. The case is 1:23-cv-01901, Bavender v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC d/b/a Lowe's.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Bavender

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC d/b/a Lowe's

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination