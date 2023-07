Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Charles Schwab to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01779, Bautista v. Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Bautista

defendants

Charles Schwab Corp

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches