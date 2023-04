New Suit - Contract

Bautech USA filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Resolve Equipment, Federal Insurance Co. and other defendants on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for concrete units fabricated for a construction project, was filed by Burr & Forman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60703, Bautech USA Inc. v. Resolve Equipment Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 13, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Bautech USA, Inc.

Burr & Forman

defendants

Aptim Coastal Planning & Engineering, LLC

Federal Insurance Company, In

Olsen Associates, Inc.

Resolve Equipment, Inc.

Resolve Marine Group, Inc.

Skyrise Engineering & Testing, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract