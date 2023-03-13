Who Got The Work

Jennifer Renee Remington assistant attorney general of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Michael Patrick Crooks of von Briesen & Roper have stepped in to defend attorneys Jacob Frost and Emily Wilson, respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Jan. 26 in Wisconsin Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:23-cv-00061, Bausch, Kristin v. Frost, Jacob et al.

Wisconsin

March 13, 2023, 8:55 AM