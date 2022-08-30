New Suit - Contract

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in South Carolina District Court targeting Simpli.Fresh.Concepts over ongoing arbitration. The suit seeks a declaration that Pull'd BBQ LLC and other plaintiffs are not subject to the arbitration's jurisdiction, which concerns a dispute over an underlying franchise agreement between the defendant and third party Persona Pizza Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02887, Baumel et al v. Simpli.Fresh.Concepts LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 30, 2022, 6:13 PM