Baumeister & Samuels Defeats Most Claims in Legal Malpractic...

A federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, dismissed multiple counts in a malpractice suit against a law firm hired to recover damages for relatives of a victim of the 9/11 terror attacks. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez granted the motion by Baumeister & Samuels to dismiss four counts from a six-count complaint. Those counts—for breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing—were too duplicative of the fifth count, for legal malpractice, Vazquez said.

October 21, 2022, 5:32 PM